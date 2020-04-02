Daniel James Smith 49, of Florence, MA passed away March 29, 2020 at home, in the loving arms of his wife Laurie Smith; the love of his lifetime. He is predeceased by his wife Laurie, His sons Jarrett, Noah, Corey, his parents Kathy Healey, Kevin Healey, David Smith, Diane Smith, Siblings Molly Smith, Adam Smith, Kevin Healy, Kris Healey & Trent Birner as well as his loving nurse & sister in law Jennifer Hickey.
Due to the current status of our country, we will be hosting a 'Celebration of Life' In Massachusetts on August 21, 2020. (Which would be Dan's 50'th birthday, location TBD)
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020