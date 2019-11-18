Guest Book View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Daniel Krause Jr. a longtime resident of Amherst passed away on November 13th. Dan grew up in Sudbury, MA where early on his interest in the sciences and experimentation were nurtured by his family. His older brother and sister, Frank and Helen, who predeceased him also heavily influenced his life.



Dan received a PhD in physics from The University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He worked for 30 years at Amherst College beginning as a researcher in the physics department and later becoming a valued machinist. As a machinist, he helped create very tiny specialized parts for his fellow scientists' experiments. He enjoyed teaching an intersession hands-on machining course and proudly proclaimed all his students ended his class with the same number of digits as they began the course. He was an avid gardener and black



Always ready for a challenge, he assisted creating a large solar whistle, a camera obscura as well as many other projects that caught his interest.



He had two great loves in his life: his wife of many years, Cynthia and physics. Dan's and Cynthia's lives intertwined and grew with each passing year. They supported and inspired each other's idiosyncrasies. After the passing of his wife, Daniel found great love, friendship and community at Hope Community Church in Amherst.



Dan grew peaceful in his last days for he knew he would soon be rejoined with his beloved Cynthia. Dan leaves behind his blended family at Hope Community church, his sister -in-law Christine Harding, his brothers-in-law, William Tenanes and Jay Girard.



His life celebration will be held at Hope Community Church on Saturday, November 23rd at 3pm. It is requested that participants celebrate Dan's casual style by wearing suspenders, red if you have them, but any color is acceptable.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hope Community Church.



Dan, a delightful human being, will be dearly missed.



