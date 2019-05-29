Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel "Piper" Laprade. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Easthampton, MA on June 19, 1965, Dan was a 1983 graduate of Easthampton High School, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and played on the hockey team. He attended the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, where he graduated with a B.S. in Economics in 1988. While there, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha, where he made many life long friends. Following graduation, Dan worked for Marriott and C&S Wholesale Grocers before beginning work at his current place of employment, Pioneer Cold Logistic Services in Chicopee, MA.



Dan will long be remembered for his generous nature and quick wit, always quick to buy a friend a drink and tell a funny story. Dan loved all sports and had an amazing ability to remember details about past sporting events, able to recall scores from games as quick as a Google search. Another love of his was playing cards - he was always happy to sit down for a game, whether it was pitch, poker or cribbage. He was a member of the Pascommuck Club in Easthampton, MA where he spent long hours enjoying the company of other members who became close friends over the years.



Dan was predeceased by his father, Daniel E. Laprade, and his daughter, Jacqueline A. Patnode. He is survived by his son, Daniel P. Laprade, and wife, Amy Laprade of Southampton, MA, mother Claire (Bushey) Laprade of Easthampton, MA, sister Denise Donovan and her husband Jeff of West Chesterfield, MA, sister Dawn Bates and husband Deane of Southampton, MA and his nieces and nephew Savannah, Deane and Danielle.



There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, June 2nd, at 5:00 PM at the Summit View in Holyoke, MA.



Mitchell Funeral Home of Easthampton.

