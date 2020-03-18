Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David B. Kittredge. View Sign Service Information Beers & Story Funeral Home 10 Maple Street Belchertown , MA 01007 (413)-323-6961 Send Flowers Obituary

David B. Kittredge, Jr. moved forward with amazing grace from this world to the next on March 13, 2020 following a life full of love, fun, fulfilling travel and adventure. Dave (aka "Chip", a family childhood name) was born in New York City, NY on 20 April 1956 to Barbara (Peugeot) and David B. Kittredge, Sr. Dave and his 3 sisters were raised in Lake Bluff, Illinois and then New Canaan, CT.



Dave is survived by his wife, Anne Marie of Shutesbury MA; stepson, Gilbert E. Loud III (Jessica), Williamsburg MA; granddaughter, Abigail Lillian, Williamsburg; 3 sisters including: Martha K. Bonti (Rick), Westport CT and Lewes DE; Jennifer K. Wastrom (Rick), Redding CT; Emily T. Kittredge, Shelburne VT; as well as extraordinarily close extended family including: 2 aunts, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dave was passionate, tireless and dedicated to maintaining the closest of relationships with family, colleagues, and friends.



Dave earned his professional degrees from the University of Vermont (Forestry) and Yale University (M.S. Forest Science/Silviculture and Doctor of Philosophy). Dave retired in 2017 from his faculty position at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Department of Environmental Conservation where he enjoyed 30 years of service with a 3-part appointment including: (1) professor of undergraduate courses and mentor of more than 20 graduate students; (2) research design and implementation with a focus on forest owner attitudes and behaviors and forest policy; and (3) as the Massachusetts Extension Forester design and implementation of outreach activities for timber harvesters, practicing foresters, conservation experts, and private landowners. For more than 20 years, Dave also enjoyed a part-time appointment as the Forest Policy Analyst at the Harvard Forest, Petersham MA. Dave authored/co-authored about 70 refereed research publications, 40 editorially reviewed publications, 4 peer-reviewed book chapters, 15 invited publications in proceedings, 20 extension publications, and 20 research grants. Dave received 30 honors and awards during his career including the recent 2019 Charles H. W. Foster Award for Exemplary Academic Leadership in Land Conservation.



At various times throughout Dave's professional career, he was elected or appointed as: Chair of the Massachusetts Forester Licensing Board; Chair of the New England Society of American Foresters; Chair of the Yankee Division Society of American Foresters; President, Vice-president and Board Member of the Temagami Lakes Association; Editor and Editorial Board Member of various scientific journals; Board Member of the Petersham Curling Club; and Member of The Shutesbury Open Space Planning Committee.



While Dave's professional career brought him to various countries around the world, Dave's favorite place to be was Lake Temagami, Ontario, Canada where his family continues to enjoy family vacations as they have for more than 100 years. Continuing another family tradition that began with his grandfather and great uncle more than 100 years ago, Dave attended and worked for Keewaydin Temagami, the world's oldest canoe-tripping camp, founded in 1893, and located on Devil's Island on Lake Temagami in Ontario, Canada.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dave/Chip's memory to one of his favorite charities (canoe camp, land trust, music) or another of your choosing:



Keewaydin Temagami



East Quabbin Land Trust, PO Box 5, Hardwick, MA 01037 or on-line



1794 Meeting House, 26 South Main Street, New Salem, MA 01355



Dave specifically requested that no formal services be scheduled following his passing from this splendid life to the next. Dave's hopes are that his friends, colleagues and relatives will honor his request by spending time individually or in small groups enjoying, watching or participating in one or more of his favorite activities including: canoeing, curling, reading, biking, hiking, skiing, birding, fly-tying, fishing, live music, travel, and mountain climbing. Whenever you are on the ice, trails, rivers, lakes, roads, music venues, or wandering the forests of this world, Dave's one true hope is that you will think and speak of him often as articulated by H S Holland in the following quote that was brought to his attention by his Aunt Nancy:



"Death is nothing at all. It does not count. I have only slipped away into the next room. Nothing has happened. Everything remains exactly as it was. I am I, and you are you, and the old life that we lived so fondly together is untouched, unchanged. Whatever we were to each other, that we are still. Call me by the old familiar name. Speak of me in the easy way which you always used. Put no difference into your tone. Wear no forced air of solemnity or sorrow. Laugh as we always laughed at the little jokes that we enjoyed together. Play, smile, think of me, pray for me. Let my name be ever the household word that it always was. Let it be spoken without an effort, without the ghost of a shadow upon it. Life means all that it ever meant. It is the same as it ever was. There is absolute and unbroken continuity. What is this death but a negligible accident? Why should I be out of mind because I am out of sight? I am but waiting for you, for an interval, somewhere very near, just round the corner. All is well. Nothing is hurt; nothing is lost. One brief moment and all will be as it was before. How we shall laugh at the trouble of parting when we meet again!"

David B. Kittredge, Jr. moved forward with amazing grace from this world to the next on March 13, 2020 following a life full of love, fun, fulfilling travel and adventure. Dave (aka "Chip", a family childhood name) was born in New York City, NY on 20 April 1956 to Barbara (Peugeot) and David B. Kittredge, Sr. Dave and his 3 sisters were raised in Lake Bluff, Illinois and then New Canaan, CT.Dave is survived by his wife, Anne Marie of Shutesbury MA; stepson, Gilbert E. Loud III (Jessica), Williamsburg MA; granddaughter, Abigail Lillian, Williamsburg; 3 sisters including: Martha K. Bonti (Rick), Westport CT and Lewes DE; Jennifer K. Wastrom (Rick), Redding CT; Emily T. Kittredge, Shelburne VT; as well as extraordinarily close extended family including: 2 aunts, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dave was passionate, tireless and dedicated to maintaining the closest of relationships with family, colleagues, and friends.Dave earned his professional degrees from the University of Vermont (Forestry) and Yale University (M.S. Forest Science/Silviculture and Doctor of Philosophy). Dave retired in 2017 from his faculty position at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Department of Environmental Conservation where he enjoyed 30 years of service with a 3-part appointment including: (1) professor of undergraduate courses and mentor of more than 20 graduate students; (2) research design and implementation with a focus on forest owner attitudes and behaviors and forest policy; and (3) as the Massachusetts Extension Forester design and implementation of outreach activities for timber harvesters, practicing foresters, conservation experts, and private landowners. For more than 20 years, Dave also enjoyed a part-time appointment as the Forest Policy Analyst at the Harvard Forest, Petersham MA. Dave authored/co-authored about 70 refereed research publications, 40 editorially reviewed publications, 4 peer-reviewed book chapters, 15 invited publications in proceedings, 20 extension publications, and 20 research grants. Dave received 30 honors and awards during his career including the recent 2019 Charles H. W. Foster Award for Exemplary Academic Leadership in Land Conservation.At various times throughout Dave's professional career, he was elected or appointed as: Chair of the Massachusetts Forester Licensing Board; Chair of the New England Society of American Foresters; Chair of the Yankee Division Society of American Foresters; President, Vice-president and Board Member of the Temagami Lakes Association; Editor and Editorial Board Member of various scientific journals; Board Member of the Petersham Curling Club; and Member of The Shutesbury Open Space Planning Committee.While Dave's professional career brought him to various countries around the world, Dave's favorite place to be was Lake Temagami, Ontario, Canada where his family continues to enjoy family vacations as they have for more than 100 years. Continuing another family tradition that began with his grandfather and great uncle more than 100 years ago, Dave attended and worked for Keewaydin Temagami, the world's oldest canoe-tripping camp, founded in 1893, and located on Devil's Island on Lake Temagami in Ontario, Canada.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dave/Chip's memory to one of his favorite charities (canoe camp, land trust, music) or another of your choosing:Keewaydin Temagami https://keewaydin.org/keewaydin-foundation/give/ East Quabbin Land Trust, PO Box 5, Hardwick, MA 01037 or on-line https://eqlt.org 1794 Meeting House, 26 South Main Street, New Salem, MA 01355 https://1794meetinghouse.org/product/donate/ Dave specifically requested that no formal services be scheduled following his passing from this splendid life to the next. Dave's hopes are that his friends, colleagues and relatives will honor his request by spending time individually or in small groups enjoying, watching or participating in one or more of his favorite activities including: canoeing, curling, reading, biking, hiking, skiing, birding, fly-tying, fishing, live music, travel, and mountain climbing. Whenever you are on the ice, trails, rivers, lakes, roads, music venues, or wandering the forests of this world, Dave's one true hope is that you will think and speak of him often as articulated by H S Holland in the following quote that was brought to his attention by his Aunt Nancy:"Death is nothing at all. It does not count. I have only slipped away into the next room. Nothing has happened. Everything remains exactly as it was. I am I, and you are you, and the old life that we lived so fondly together is untouched, unchanged. Whatever we were to each other, that we are still. Call me by the old familiar name. Speak of me in the easy way which you always used. Put no difference into your tone. Wear no forced air of solemnity or sorrow. Laugh as we always laughed at the little jokes that we enjoyed together. Play, smile, think of me, pray for me. Let my name be ever the household word that it always was. Let it be spoken without an effort, without the ghost of a shadow upon it. Life means all that it ever meant. It is the same as it ever was. There is absolute and unbroken continuity. What is this death but a negligible accident? Why should I be out of mind because I am out of sight? I am but waiting for you, for an interval, somewhere very near, just round the corner. All is well. Nothing is hurt; nothing is lost. One brief moment and all will be as it was before. How we shall laugh at the trouble of parting when we meet again!" Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close