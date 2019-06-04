David Brin Sharpe, 72, died on May 27, 2019, at Linda Manor Extended Care Facility in Leeds. He was born in Boston on December 13, 1946, to Myer and Judith (Brin) Sharpe, and grew up in Northampton. He earned a Bachelor's degree from UMass Boston, then studied computer programming. He lived in New York City and worked as a systems programmer until his retirement. In 2012, he returned to the area and lived in Amherst with his beloved dog and cat until illness required his move to Linda Manor.



Dave loved the outdoors, fishing and hiking. He enjoyed reading, listening to music, and watching movies, all in a wide range of genres, historical periods and places in the world. Of course, he was an avid Red Sox fan his entire life.



Dave is survived by his sister Ruth Sharpe and her husband, Roy Bellush, of Newton, MA; his sister Esther Lewis of Philadelphia, PA; his nieces Sarah Lewis and Beth Lewis, both of Philadelphia, Kim Bellush of Newton, and Emily Bellush and her wife, Jasmine Bellush, of Needham, MA; his great-nieces, Ishtar El and Ruth Bixler, both of Philadelphia; and his great-nephew Patrick Bellush of Needham. Dave will be very fondly remembered as well by his cousins, maternal aunts, neighbors and caregivers.



Funeral arrangement were taken care of by Czelusniak Funeral Home. Memorials for Dave are private.



Memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300. Rockville, MA 20852.

