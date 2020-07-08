1/1
David C. Braastad
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Calvin Braastad, 68, passed away peacefully at his home Friday July 3, 2020 due to heart complications.

Dave was born on August 18, 1951, in Akron, Iowa to Calvin and Lorraine Braastad. In high school, Dave was a talented musician and loved playing bass and guitar. During the Vietnam War, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Following bootcamp, Dave married his first wife JoAnn Thormodsgaard (1951 - 1979) and had a son, Corey. He continued to move up the ranks to Tech Sargent and in 1972 was assigned to Thule, Greenland for nuclear missle monitoring. Dave served for eight and a half years before receiving an honorable discharge.

Dave married Ann (Kellogg) Braastad on June 28, 1980, on Ann's family farm in Williamsburg, Massachusetts. Together they had three more sons, Ryan, Dane, and Andrew. Dave worked for the United States Postal Service for over twenty years and volunteered for a number of different organizations including first responders, where he became a staple of the local community.

Dave was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was also a cancer survivor. He enjoyed music, leather-working, and was often found working on projects in his wood shop. He was known for being thoughtful, humble, and a kind soul. He and Ann found peace being near the water.

Dave is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Ann, his four sons and their partners Corey (Linda), Ryan (Jenna), Dane, Andrew (Samantha), and his three grandchildren, Lauren, Aiden, and Ethen. He is also survived by his stepmother, two sisters, and a large extended family. A celebration of life will take place with his immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions maybe made in David memory to a charity of one's choice.

As Dave liked to remind us, "no act of love, however small, is ever wasted." - Aesop

Ahearn Funeral Home

(413)587-0044



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahearn Funeral Home
783 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 587-0044
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved