David Calvin Braastad, 68, passed away peacefully at his home Friday July 3, 2020 due to heart complications.
Dave was born on August 18, 1951, in Akron, Iowa to Calvin and Lorraine Braastad. In high school, Dave was a talented musician and loved playing bass and guitar. During the Vietnam War, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Following bootcamp, Dave married his first wife JoAnn Thormodsgaard (1951 - 1979) and had a son, Corey. He continued to move up the ranks to Tech Sargent and in 1972 was assigned to Thule, Greenland for nuclear missle monitoring. Dave served for eight and a half years before receiving an honorable discharge.
Dave married Ann (Kellogg) Braastad on June 28, 1980, on Ann's family farm in Williamsburg, Massachusetts. Together they had three more sons, Ryan, Dane, and Andrew. Dave worked for the United States Postal Service for over twenty years and volunteered for a number of different organizations including first responders, where he became a staple of the local community.
Dave was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was also a cancer survivor. He enjoyed music, leather-working, and was often found working on projects in his wood shop. He was known for being thoughtful, humble, and a kind soul. He and Ann found peace being near the water.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Ann, his four sons and their partners Corey (Linda), Ryan (Jenna), Dane, Andrew (Samantha), and his three grandchildren, Lauren, Aiden, and Ethen. He is also survived by his stepmother, two sisters, and a large extended family. A celebration of life will take place with his immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions maybe made in David memory to a charity of one's choice
.
As Dave liked to remind us, "no act of love, however small, is ever wasted." - Aesop
