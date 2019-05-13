Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Carpi Dann. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary

David Carpi Dann, 76, of Shutesbury, MA, passed away on May 9th, 2019. David was born in Worcester, MA on February 9th, 1943 to the late Frank W. Dann and Germana C. Carpi. Raised in Rhode Island, he received his B.A. from West Virginia Wesleyan and his M.Ed. from UMass Amherst.



David worked as an administrator in early childhood education and in human service organizations. As an active volunteer in the community, he worked on various committees in the town of Shutesbury, including Library Trustees, Finance Committee, and Board of Assessors. He also served two terms on the town Select Board. His participation in town government led him to pursue a career change to town administrator, first for Ashfield and later in his home town of Shutesbury. After retiring, David became involved with the Council on Aging and spearheaded the creation of the non-profit organization Village Neighbors-an aging in place organization serving the towns of Shutesbury, Leverett, New Salem, and Wendell. For his work leading this organization, he received a community service award in 2018 from the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce.



David is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 35 years, Sandy Olken. He was very proud of his fabulous children Eli (Louise), Jonah (Wan Xiang), and Elena (Al). He adored his three grandchildren Amelia, Micah, and Darcy. David is also survived by his sister Brenda Dann-Messier and brother-in-law Dan Messier of Rhode Island and his sister-in-law Arley Dann of California. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Jim Dann of California. He will be sorely missed by his immediate family, his large extended family, and his many dear friends.



David loved gardening, birding, and beachcombing. After retirement, David took up jewelry making, using the shells and sea glass he found to create unique pieces. An avid sports fan, he loved golfing, rooting for the Red Sox and Patriots, and beating his children in fantasy sports leagues.



A memorial service is being planned for this summer. Donations in David's memory can be made to Village Neighbors, PO Box 501, Shutesbury, MA 01072.



Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 13, 2019

