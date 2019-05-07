Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Forgette. View Sign Service Information Forastiere-Smith Funeral Home and Cremation Service 220 North Main Street East Longmeadow , MA 01028 (413)-525-2800 Send Flowers Obituary

David Forgette 48, of West Springfield was called home on his birthday, May 4, 2019 after a short illness. David was surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Holyoke to George Forgette (deceased) and his mother Joselyne Forgette. David was a graduate of Easthampton High School, Class of "89". After High school, David joined the US Army Reserve for 4 years where he received a service ribbon and a marksmanship badge. He then worked as a professional meat cutter for 30 Years at Whole Foods and BJs. A lifelong resident of Easthampton, David loved hiking in the hills of Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties. David is survived by sisters Katia and her husband Terry, Karine, Kim and her partner Bob, and Kristin and her husband James. David also leaves one brother, George and his partner Cathy. David also leaves one surviving aunt, Margaret Gingras, 3 cousins, 15 nieces and nephews and 12 great nieces and nephews. Also his mother Joselyne and her partner Richard Chmiel. And of course, his best friend John Demers of Holyoke. David is going to be missed and always in our hearts. Services for David will be a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Franklin Land Trust, Inc., P.O. Box 450, Shelburne Falls, MA 01370. Forastiere Smith Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of personal condolence, please visit

