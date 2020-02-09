Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David G. Fickett. View Sign Service Information Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home 2049 Northampton Street Holyoke , MA 01040 (413)-536-3843 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home 2049 Northampton Street Holyoke , MA 01040 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home 2049 Northampton Street Holyoke , MA 01040 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David G. Fickett, of South Hadley, MA and Port Charlotte, FL took a bit of the warmth and grace from this world when he peacefully passed on February 7, 2020. Born in Shanghai, China to the late Woodford Gordon Fickett and Elizabeth Lyall Cormack, David entered the U.S. Navy out of high school. A Vietnam combat veteran, David received several commendations for his action on river patrols. He was a member of the U.S. Naval Reserves for years. Working in construction for most of his life, David was employed by the local Carpenters Union, the South Hadley DPW and Palmer Paving, retiring as a heavy equipment operator. An avid and skilled golfer, David was a member of Hickory Ridge Country Club in Amherst, MA and Maple Leaf Country Club in Port Charlotte, FL. David was a lover of nature and animal life of every kind, and was known not only for rescuing animals from distress but also for how pets gravitated to him. He leaves behind family and friends who admired and will miss his quiet strength, courage in facing many trials in life, sense of humor and kindness. His memory will be treasured by his wife, Christine O'Hare, his daughter Christina Fickett Germain and husband Jeff of Albany, NY, his brother Robert Fickett and wife Dawn of Woodbridge, NJ, his sister Mary Mangini of Blandford, MA, his brother Dan Fickett and wife Maura of Washington, MA and his adored nieces and nephews Cara, Kyle, Gordon, Kate, Charliza and Josie. A Celebration of Life, with United States Navy Military Honors, will take place on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, 2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to Friends of the Springfield Vet Center, 95 Ashley Ave, West Springfield, MA 01089.

