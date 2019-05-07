Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David G. Tse. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

David George Tse of Westfield, formerly of Easthampton, passed away on May 3, 2019 at Noble Hospital in Westfield.



David was born on November 29, 1964 in Medford, MA, the son of the late Peter Quan Tse and Jane Sook Lam Tse.



David attended Winchester High School and was a graduate of Westfield State University. He was the General Sales Manager at Lundberg Honda in Greenfield and had worked in several area dealerships.



David loved golf, hunting, and football, which he played in high school and college, proudly displaying his number 55.



However, the biggest passions in David's life were his beloved children, Nicole Sherwood and her husband Richard, Marissa Tse, and Peter Tse all of Huntington. He also leaves their mother, Melissa Tse of Huntington, and their grandmother, Estelle Stasz of Easthampton.



He leaves his mother, Jane Tse of Woburn and his cherished siblings, sister, Caroline Maslow, her husband Cary and their children Nicole and Justin of Illinois, brother, Barry Tse and his children Adrienne and Danielle of Winchester, and brother Robert Tse of New York City.



He also leaves many aunts, uncles and cousins to mourn his loss.



Calling hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 pm at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St, Winchester, MA, and Monday from 5 to 8 pm at the Boucher O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St, Easthampton.



Burial will be in St Brigid's Cemetery in Easthampton and will be private and at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be sent to the Nevis Eye Care Program c/o Raymond Hubbe, MD, 40 Main St Ste 106, Florence, MA 01062.



We wish to thank Dr. Hubbe for his very attentive and compassionate care of David over many years.

