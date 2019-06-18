Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David H. Jolivet. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary

David H. Jolivet, of Shutesbury, MA passed away on Saturday, June 16, 2019 at age 73, of natural causes.



He was born in Holyoke, MA on December 30, 1945 to the late Damien H. Jolivet and Stacia K. Borlikaski.



He is brother of the late Richard Jolivet. He is survived by his sister Florence (Jolivet) Lobik, wife of Charles Lobik of Hoyloke MA, Son Noel Jolivet and his wife Dana and granddaughter Maria (Allentown, PA), Daughter Nicole Hinchman and her husband Kenny, and grandson Francesco (E. Patchogue, NY) and countless friends, nieces and nephews.



David was a loving father, devoted brother, wonderful grandfather, and genuine friend.



David loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, found frequently fishing along the Millers River and adjacent bodies of water. He was a friend of the Shutesbury Historical Commission and worked closely in relationship with others as a steward of the Quabin Reservoir. He was passionate in the preservation of the Town of Shutesbury, MA.



Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday, June 21 at Douglass Funeral Service, on Pleasant Street in Amherst between the hours of 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm. A service will conclude visitation at 6:00 pm.



