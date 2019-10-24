Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID J. CHMURA. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

David J. Chmura of Hadley, Massachusetts passed away peacefully with his wife Becky (Vanasse) Chmura and family at his side on October 20, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center.



David was born March 31, 1965 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, MA. David is a graduate of Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School in Northampton and worked as a Master Carpenter at the University of Massachusetts for the past twenty years. Carpentry was one of David's passions and his craftsmanship can be witnessed throughout Hadley at many homes and businesses as well as throughout the Pioneer Valley. David had a large number of friends throughout the community and beyond. He was a former member of the Hadley Volunteer Fire Department, a life member of the Hadley Young Men's Club where he was a past Board Member for many years and enjoyed playing cards, cooking for functions and enjoying many friends.



David was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. David spent much of his life in the woods in the fall hunting deer with his brother, father and many, many friends. David was always extremely proud of the many wild game mounts he displayed in his family game room, which he and his father built. David was currently in the process of building his own great room to display his trophies. He was a strong advocate of youth hunt days and was always excited to help get kids involved in hunting.



In the winter, you could often find David on North Hadley Pond or any of several other ponds or reservoirs in New England ice fishing with his group of friends. In the spring, David volunteered annually at the Hadley Young Men's Club youth fishing derby held at the Hadley Lower Reservoir. In the summer, David spent many days on his boat on the Connecticut River with his wife Becky and dog Tessa. David simply loved to be with his family and friends simply enjoying life and the outdoors.



David is survived by his wife of twenty years, Rebecca (Vanasse) Chmura, his parents Richard and Leona (Waskiewicz) Chmura, sister Debra Folino and husband Peter, brother Stevie Chmura, nephews Angelo and Marco Folino, mother-in-law Catherine Vanasse, many Uncles, Aunts, cousins, and friends.



A funeral will be held for David from CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME on Friday October 25 at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Holy Redeemer Church in Hadley at 10 AM and burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday October 24 from 4-7 PM.



Memorial contributions can be made to the , 330 Whitney Ave #420, Holyoke, MA 01040, or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.