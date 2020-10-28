Specialist David J. Czarnecki, 45, passed away peacefully in his home on October 23, 2020, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on December 29, 1974 and raised in Northampton, MA, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army and spent most of his life in Connecticut.
During his military service, he was assigned to the 2nd Armored Division and 4th Infantry Division. While on active duty, he was deployed to Fort Hood, Texas, Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland, and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. During his tenure, he enjoyed working with the M1A1 Abrams tank and was the recipient of multiple military awards including the Army Commendation Medal.
Upon earning his undergraduate degree at UMASS Amherst, he relocated to Connecticut and spent ten years working for United Technologies, Pratt & Whitney as a Business Unit Manager in charge of multiple sections within the F-22 military jet engine program. Assignments included the Aircraft Mounted Nozzle Sidewall (AMNS), Turbine Exhaust Case, and multiple parts within the nozzle assembly. Simultaneously, he earned his graduate degree at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Following UTC, Dave was employed by the Hartford local utility The Metropolitan District Commission (MDC) within their Finance and Technology Teams. His last six years had been with Stanley Black & Decker, within their Global Sourcing Operations Team. As a Senior Manager in this group, he led a Team that supported multiple Sourcing Analytics strategies and multiple Processes and Systems within the organization.
Surviving Dave is the love of his life and devoted wife, Barb Czarnecki. He also leaves behind his father Stanley Czarnecki, sister and brother-in-law Liz and Mike Carr, mother-in-law Maria Beczak, in-laws: The Rigsby Family and The Szydlo Family, aunts: Genevieve Newman and Elaine Crespin, uncle William Czarnecki, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many cherished friends. He was predeceased by his mother Gail Czarnecki, uncles: George Newman and Jack Crespin, and father-in-law Eugene Beczak. Due to the pandemic, all services will be private. Donations in memory of Dave may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. Dave was a wonderful man who was loved by many, and will be missed by all.
