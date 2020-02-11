David J. Kislo 62 of Southampton died February 8, 2020 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Northampton. He was born in Northampton on June 16, 1957 the son of John M and Genevieve (Cabana) Kislo. He was educated in Northampton and graduated from Northampton High School Class of 1975. He was employed in production by the former National Felt and J.P. Stevens both of Easthampton.
David is survived by his wife Kathleen McBride, one daughter Danica Andrews and husband Brian of North Carolina, one stepson Joshua McBride of Massachusetts, three brothers Joseph Kislo, Sr, and companion Betsy of Amherst, Paul Kislo and wife Barbara of Leeds and John A. Kislo of Chesterfield, a brother in-law Tom Watson of Ma., two grandchildren Nadia and Greyden and several nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by one sister Susan Kislo.
Visiting hours will be Saturday February 15, 2020 from 12 noon to 2pm at the Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton. A service will be held at 2pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers Memorial gifts in David's memory may be given to the Dakin Animal Shelter. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020