David J. Simpkins died June 30, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. Born August 25, 1943 to George and Anna (Luckabaugh) Simpkins, he grew up in Bristol, CT. He attended Edgewood School and graduated from Goodwin Technical High School in New Britain in 1961.He enlisted in the United States Navy , serving 4 years and 4 months in Puerto Rico and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba as an aircraft sheet metal repair technician. It was in the Navy that he mastered the skills he would use for the rest of his working life. Upon his discharge he returned to Bristol working in various jobs until becoming an iron worker. As an iron worker he helped build some of the most visible buildings in the New England area, to include the original ESPN building in Bristol as well as several structures at Bradley International Airport. After an injury ended his ability to sit the iron, he worked for Lauretano Sign as a welder/fabricator. One of his favorite things to do was drive around Connecticut and point to something and say "I built that."Raised in the era of the "Victory Garden," upon his retirement he furthered his love of gardening and maintained nearly an acre of vegetables. As a member of South Congregational Church in Amherst he was active in canning, baking and other church events. He also supported Wounded Warrior Project, and donated fresh vegetables to the local homeless shelters. Known as Big Dave to those who loved him best, he will be remembered for his innate ability to fix or fabricate nearly anything, incredible story-telling, knack for cards, the ability to charm a room, and the love he had for his kids and grandkids.Dave is survived by wife Judy Kremski, daughters Debra (Matthew) Thurlby, Donna (Todd) Salzillo, grandchildren Mellissa (Joseph) Gillmore, Anthony and Lauren Salzillo, and great-grandchildren Kiara and Milo Gillmore. Dave was predeceased by his parents, his younger brother Robert Simpkins, his wife Nancy Nadolski Simpkins, and his wife Nancy Edgington Simpkins.Calling hours will be Friday, July 5, from 5-7pm at the Douglass Funeral Service in Amherst. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, July 6, at the South Congregational Church in Amherst, with burial to follow at the South Amherst Cemetery.

