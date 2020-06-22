Easthampton- David James Ouimette Jr, 45, died unexpectedly on Friday June 19, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Holyoke on February 2, 1975
the son of David J.Ouimette Sr. and Julie A. (Giroux) Ouimette.
David was a lifelong resident of Easthampton and he was educated in Easthampton and Smith Vocational High School in Northampton before returning and graduating from Easthampton High School in the class of 1993. He continued his education at Westfield State College and received two associates degrees in criminal justice and business administration.
David started working at Big E's Foodland in Easthampton at the age of 14, continuing as grocery manager. He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Easthampton. David was a loving and devoted father to his children and was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. His was also very active in many of his childrens sporting activities and coached in the Easthampton Youth Soccer League. He also had a passion for landscaping and gardening, proudly maintained his parents home landscaping projects.
David is survived by his cherished children; Olivia Morganne Ouimette, Jacob David Ouimette, Lucas James Ouimette of Easthampton, his loving and devoted parents; David J. and Julie A. (Giroux) Ouimette of Easthampton, whom he lived with. His maternal grandmother: Mary M. Morin of Florida, paternal grandmother; Doris M. Ouimette of Wilbraham,
sister; Cherie Anne (Ouimette) Fickett and husband Jeff of Westfield, his former wife and mother of his children; Elizabeth Carol (Johnson) Ouimette of Easthampton, uncles and aunts; Brian and Kathleen Ouimette, Richard and Jackie Ouimette, Patricia Ouimette, Richard J. and Sandi Giroux, Keith and Valerie (Giroux) Richards, his nephews; Tyler and wife Ashley Fickett, Erik and finance' Katie, grand niece; Emma Fickett and several cousins. David was predeceased by his maternal grandfathers; Lawrence Giroux and Richard Morin, paternal grandfather; Robert R. Ouimette Sr, and uncle; Robert R. Ouimette Jr.
A liturgy of Christian Burial for David will be held at the Our Lady of the Valley Parish at a later date and time to be announced, there will be no calling hours and the burial will be private. The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton has honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for David's care and services. Please visit, rwgrahamfuneralhome.com for online condolences and service updates.
Memorials in David's memory is requested: Educational Fund to Benefit the Ouimette Children, C/O Easthampton Savings Bank, 36 Main Street, Easthampton, MA. 01027
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 22, 2020.