David A. Jenkins, 65, passed away September 2, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center after a short illness.



He was born in Northampton to Lucius E. and Fernande M. (Bibeau) Jenkins of Williamsburg on August 21, 1954.



David worked for the Academy of Music for over 35 years, who with Duane Robinson dedicated many years of their lives to preserving the life and iconic presence of the theater. Since 2008 he worked for the Edwards Church and the Northampton Brewery, as well as part-time positions at various businesses around Northampton.



He attended Williamsburg schools and was in the second graduating class of Hampshire Regional High School, Westhampton, in 1972. He was on the golf team for Williamsburg High School.



He enjoyed fishing, going to the movies, both playing golf and attending professional PGA/LPGA tournaments, trips to Newport, RI, traveling to London for live theatre, and concerts at Tanglewood. David was a big motor racing fan. He went every year to Watkins Glen, NY, and the Montreal, Quebec, for the United States and Canadian Grand Prix Formula One races. He was also an avid Beatles fan and an autograph collector.



David is survived by his brother Tom Jenkins of South Hadley and three sisters: Carol Demerski of Haydenville, Lois Bazluke (Bob) of Williamsburg and Mary Breen (Tom) of Whately. He also leaves nieces and nephews John Demerski, Chris Bazluke, Shannon Bazluke, Marissa Jenkins and Lauren Jenkins, as well as great nephew Logan Demerski, and great nieces Makaela and Arya Jenkins.



He was predeceased by his parents and his partner Duane Robinson.



A period of visitation will be held on Monday September 9 from 9:15-10 AM at Our Lady of the Hills Church in Haydenville, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM and burial at Spring Grove Cemetery in Florence. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.



Contributions can be made in David's memory to a charity of one's choosing.

