David K. Shumway, 82, died peacefully on October 13, with his daughter Jennifer and grandson Ross by his side. The loving son of the late David and Bernice, he grew up with his two brothers on Shumway Street, in a house built by his father for the family. He played baseball at, and was a 1956 graduate of, Amherst Regional High School. In 1960, he earned a BS in Accounting from UMass/Amherst, and was a member of Army ROTC. While at UMass, David met the love of his life, the late Nancy Boyajian. Shortly after graduation, David and Nancy married, and he served two years with the U.S. Army in Texas. After his military service, David took a job with United Parcel Service and moved to Newtonville MA, where he lived for 52 years.Throughout his life, David loved sports and enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots, especially when they were winning. He frequently returned to Amherst to visit and help care for his parents as they aged. He was also a huge and very visible supporter of Amherst youth sports during the years when his local nephews and niece were playing. Wherever David was, taking pictures brought him joy, and he was never without a disposable camera in his pocket.David was fiercely generous with his time and talent. He was perhaps most committed to the Newton CROP Hunger Walk, which he served as treasurer, and to which he was a major contributor, for over 30 years. He was later recognized by World Church Services for the magnitude of his generosity to help those around the world who struggle with food insecurity. In addition to numerous other charities which he regularly but quietly supported, David was Deacon and Treasurer of the Central Congregational Church in Newtonville for decades, and also served as treasurer of the United Church of Christ-Mass. Conference.David is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Pszenny of Salem MA and Leslie Hester(David) of Lawrenceville GA, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers Earle (Jeanne) of Hadley, William (Susan) of Albany OR, their families and numerous local Shumway cousins.David's services were private. At a later date, he will be interred, next to his wife and parents, at Wildwood Cemetery in Amherst.