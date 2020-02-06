Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Knox Conner. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Send Flowers Obituary





David Knox Conner 91, of Westhampton passed away on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at Care One of Northampton after an illness. He was born in Easthampton on September 11, 1928, the son of Alfred J. Conner and Isabel Knox Conner. He was a bright student educated at Easthampton Schools, Williston Academy, and Holyoke Community College. He was called to serve in the US Army during the Korean Conflict in 1952 and was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged four years later. He was a 60 year member of the American Legion.For many years "Dave" managed and frequently drove for the former Easthampton - Springfield - Northampton Express, a family trucking business started by his father, until it ceased operation. During his later life he drove for 11 years with Highland Valley Elder services "Meals on Wheels' Program delivering to area homebound seniors. He also held jobs at Ames Department store and Big Y Bakery in Southampton.David was licensed as a self-employed Real Estate Agent for a period of time, and was the buyer for the gift and import shop "Suzannes" formerly located on Green Street in Northampton Ma. He and his wife Priscilla owned and operated the store for a number of years until her illness forced its closure. They had many contacts and friends within the Smith College Community. They enjoyed traveling to Maine in the summers, their books, music, an active social life, sharing their home with a number of adopted rescue dogs over the years.David was predeceased by his beloved wife Priscilla Skinder Conner (2006). He is survived by one brother, Robert G. Conner, and three nephews: Thomas Conner and Charles Conner of Easthampton, and Richard Conner of Northampton.At David's request, there are no formal services. A private Celebration of Life reception will be held at Westhampton Woods Community Room in March 2020.The burial is private, at Brookside Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Mitchell Funeral Home of Easthampton is in charge of arrangements. David donated to a number of organizations in his lifetime. Donations in David's memory may be made to : Dakin Animal Shelter, Highland Valley Elder Services Meals on Wheels program, or the . Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

