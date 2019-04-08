Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Kurowski. View Sign

David Kurowski, 72, of South Hadley, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at home after a long illness with his beloved wife and his dog, Ally, by his side. He was born in Holyoke on March 14, 1947, the beloved son of the late Theodore and Frances (Wesolowski) Kurowski and raised in South Hadley. He graduated from Holyoke Vocational High School and lived in South Hadley the remainder of his life. He served his country in the United States Air Force Reserves. He was employed as an Assistant Operations Manager at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. Previously, he had worked for the Firedoor Engineering Corporation in South Hadley. He attended Saint Patrick Church in South Hadley Falls. As an active boater, he was a longtime slip holder at Brunelle's Marina in South Hadley and the Oxbow Marina in Northampton and he was a current member of the Red Cliff Canoe Club. He was a former member of the Jaycee's in South Hadley and enjoyed golfing and fishing. Above all, he loved spending time with his family, dogs and close friends, especially his lifelong friend, Bernie Nestor, and his cousin, Ronnie Wesolowski. He leaves behind his beloved wife and soul mate, Linda (Vinelli) Kurowski. They were married on February 5, 1972 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Northampton and were blessed with over 47 years of happiness together. He also leaves his two loving sons, Nick Kurowski of Westborough and Jeff Kurowski of Easthampton; his cherished niece who was like a daughter to Dave and Linda, Amy Marenghi and her husband, Matthew, of Mansfield; his six cherished grandchildren, Collin, Tyler, Lucas, Logan, Francesca and Rocco; and his many dear nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. His family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Saint Patrick Church, 30 Main Street, South Hadley Falls, MA 01075, (Please meet directly at the Church). His Burial will follow the Mass at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery, 152 Pittroff Avenue, South Hadley, MA 01075. There are no visiting hours at the St. Pierre - Phaneuf Fairview Chapels, (413-533-3307), 506 Britton Street, Chicopee, MA 01020. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that memorial donations be made in his memory to the , 260 Cochituate Road, No. 200, Framingham, MA 01701. For more details, please visit:



