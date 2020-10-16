This past week, David Lenson died at home, in his Mill Hollow apartment in Amherst. A poet, essayist, musician, and legendary professor, he was seventy-five years old. He was born in 1945 in Nutley, NJ. His father Michael Lenson was the New Jersey director of the Works Progress Administration murals project. David went to Princeton University and completed three degrees there, including his doctorate in Comparative Literature. He was the author of two books of poetry as well as three scholarly works, and best known for his last, On Drugs. He was head editor of the Massachusetts Review for eight years, host of the magazine's radio show on WMUA, an inspiration and mentor to several generations of UMass students, and an accomplished sax player, having performed with many of the greats, including Buddy Guy and Junior Wells, and locally with the Reprobate Blues Band. He is survived by his brother Barry, his daughter Lizzie, and Pamela Glaven, his wife for thirty-seven years.



If you would like to make a donation in David Lenson's memory, the family requests you donate to the Biden/Harris 2020 campaign.



