David Leon Bell, Sr., 86, of Hatfield died Wednesday, January 15th following a long illness. David "Ding" was the seventh of eleven children born to the late Donnie Leon and Jessie Gordon Dixon Bell, on April 30, 1932, in Chocowinity, North Carolina. He attended Chocowinity schools until he joined the military in 1949. He served his country in Navy Mobile Construction Battalions for 22 1/2 years, and saw duty around the world, including in Guam, Cuba, and Yugoslavia. He is also a veteran of war, having served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars (2 tours). After retirement from the Navy, he worked for Benson Insulation Company in Hatfield and the VA Medical Center in Leeds. Mr. Bell was also very actively involved in the First Congregational Church of Hatfield, where he served as Treasurer, Trustee, and Sexton for many years, and was the primary cook for church suppers.



Ding met the love of his life, Elinor Brockett, and they married in 1957 - a marriage that lasted over 62 years. They happily welcomed three (3) children into their humble lives - -Brenda (James) Bolduc of York, SC; Glenda (Robert) Flynn of Hatfield; and David Leon (Jennifer) Bell Jr. of Hatfield. He delighted in the arrival of seven (7) grandchildren: Jeremy (Nicole) Bolduc, Amanda (Bill) Heckert, Robert (Maggie) Flynn III, and Brian (Rebecca) Flynn, and Madelyn, Meghan, and Maya Bell; and 2 great-grandchildren: Brinly and Jackson Bolduc.



David was predeceased by his siblings, Roosevelt and Herman Bell, Magdelane Brinn, Beulah Warren Rhodes, Ruby Edwards, Marion Roxie Edwards, Geraldine Williams, and two that died as children.



The family will greet visitors at the First Congregational Church, Hatfield on Saturday, January 18th starting at 9:00 a.m., with funeral and graveside services following at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Congregational Church, Bell Family Endowment, 41 Main Street, Hatfield, MA 01038.



