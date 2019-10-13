Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David M. "Doy" Pelis. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Service 11:00 AM Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David "Doy" Pelis, 62, of Hatfield, MA passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born in Northampton on December 15, 1956, was a lifetime resident of Hatfield and a 1974 graduate of Smith Academy.



David was the son of Tillie Pelis of Hatfield and was predeceased by his father, Sylvester Pelis. He is also survived by his significant other, Ruth Dansereau, of Hatfield; his sister Joan Gaudette, and her husband, Fan, and nephew, Sean, all of South Hadley; his brother, Robert, and his wife, Shaun, of The Villages, FL; his brother, Edwin, of Hatfield; and his son, David, of NY.



David was the owner of the former Pelis Auto Sales and was most recently involved with the inception and success of CARite in Windsor Locks CT. He is best remembered for his antics in his youth, his passion for cars, his brilliant engineering mind and his warm heart.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton MA with a service on Thursday, October 17, at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Hatfield.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, Linda Manor, 349 Haydenville Rd. Leeds, MA 01053, Hatfield Council on Aging, or a .



