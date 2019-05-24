Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David P. Drewitz. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Burial 11:00 AM Spring Grove Cemetery Florence , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David Drewitz, age 71, passed away on Monday May 20th, at Linda Manor. Dave was born the eldest of 2 children on the 26th of April, 1948 to Raymond and Phyllis (nee Nicol) Drewitz of Northampton. He graduated from Northampton High School in 1966. He enlisted in the Air Force and served from 1969 to 1972 when he was honorably discharged. Dave worked for many years at the Northampton VA Medical Center in Nutrition Service, as an Ingredient Control Specialist. Dave was a lifelong resident of Hamp until he moved out to the hinterlands of Leeds. He retired in 2001 to his home in Leeds surrounded by friends and family. Dave was an accomplished fisherman, enjoyed working in his garden and was a dog lover, always having a pup at his home. Dave is survived by his 2 sons, Shawn of Leeds, Ma. and Keith of JBLM, Washington. He has 2 grandsons, Andrew and Anthony both from Washington. His surviving sibling is Stephen Drewitz of Ashfield, Ma. He also leaves 2 nephews, Ray Drewitz of Greenfield, Lee Drewitz of Ashfield, cousins Robert Nicol of Boston, Nancy Hall of South Hadley, Janie and David Bickford of Northampton and Diane Carter of Springfield. In recent years Dave was a member of the American Legion Riders, American Legion Post 28 Northampton. He especially enjoyed his Thursday lunches with Jim, Pat and George. He will be sorely missed by his many and diverse friends. Calling hours will be held at the Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Rd. in Northampton on Tuesday May 28th from 4-6 pm followed by guests who would like to shares their experiences of Dave. Burial will be held Wednesday May 29th at the Spring Grove Cemetery Florence, Ma. at 11 am with all guests meeting at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family request donations to CDH Hospice.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044





David Drewitz, age 71, passed away on Monday May 20th, at Linda Manor. Dave was born the eldest of 2 children on the 26th of April, 1948 to Raymond and Phyllis (nee Nicol) Drewitz of Northampton. He graduated from Northampton High School in 1966. He enlisted in the Air Force and served from 1969 to 1972 when he was honorably discharged. Dave worked for many years at the Northampton VA Medical Center in Nutrition Service, as an Ingredient Control Specialist. Dave was a lifelong resident of Hamp until he moved out to the hinterlands of Leeds. He retired in 2001 to his home in Leeds surrounded by friends and family. Dave was an accomplished fisherman, enjoyed working in his garden and was a dog lover, always having a pup at his home. Dave is survived by his 2 sons, Shawn of Leeds, Ma. and Keith of JBLM, Washington. He has 2 grandsons, Andrew and Anthony both from Washington. His surviving sibling is Stephen Drewitz of Ashfield, Ma. He also leaves 2 nephews, Ray Drewitz of Greenfield, Lee Drewitz of Ashfield, cousins Robert Nicol of Boston, Nancy Hall of South Hadley, Janie and David Bickford of Northampton and Diane Carter of Springfield. In recent years Dave was a member of the American Legion Riders, American Legion Post 28 Northampton. He especially enjoyed his Thursday lunches with Jim, Pat and George. He will be sorely missed by his many and diverse friends. Calling hours will be held at the Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Rd. in Northampton on Tuesday May 28th from 4-6 pm followed by guests who would like to shares their experiences of Dave. Burial will be held Wednesday May 29th at the Spring Grove Cemetery Florence, Ma. at 11 am with all guests meeting at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family request donations to CDH Hospice.Ahearn Funeral Home(413)587-0044 Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close