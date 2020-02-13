David P. Punska, age 69, died Tuesday Feb. 11th, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. He was a loving husband to his wife Diane (Sicard) Punska and inspirational father to his children, Michael and Kelli. He also leaves his brother John and his wife Jane Punska and many nieces and nephews.



He was born in Florence, MA and graduated from NHS in 1968. Dave started out as a carpenter for many years, worked as a printer at Chartpak for 12 years, and Williston Northampton School in the physical plant for over 25 years before retiring in 2015. He loved to fish, ride his Harley, and was an active board member of the Williamsburg Rod and Gun Club, annually helping run the Turkey Shoots and Fishing Derbies at the DAR in Goshen for many years. He will be greatly missed.



Calling hours will be at the CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 173 North St, Northampton, on Monday Feb. 17th, from 9 to 11 am followed by an In-House Service at 11 am. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

