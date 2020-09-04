David Paul Sackett of Amherst MA died Friday, July 24 following a lengthy illness.
David was born in 1943 in Melrose, MA to the late Reginald and Doris Sackett. He attended Melrose Public Schools and graduated from the University of Massachusetts in 1969 and obtained a MBA from the Isenburg School of Business In 1989.
He worked many years in Financial Aid at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.
As a counselor he helped form the Union of Professional Employees. Interested in student's and employee's wellbeing he became an Assistant Director of Financial Aid.
After retiring David had the opportunity to pursue his dream of volunteering with the Peace Corp. He spent almost a decade helping others start up small businesses and teaching English on a small island off the coast of Chile.
David was intelligent, steady and always interested in teaching and helping. Serving as a Sunday School teacher and a 4 H leader as his children grew up.
His main interests included Birding, travel and family. He and his wife, Christina traveled to Texas and Florida to watch the bird migration every year, often accompanied by dear friends.
David is survived by his wife Christina, daughter Jane, grand daughters Charlotte and Yainelyz, god daughter Stacey and many friends and relatives.
He is predeceased by his daughter Kristin, his brother Richard and beloved dog Clark.
A celebration of his life will be held in the Spring.
To honor his memory donations may be given to World Wildlife Fund ( 1250 24th street NW Washington DC 20037 ) or SIERRA ( sierramagazine.org ).
