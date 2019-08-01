Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David R. Rutherford. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary





David was a gifted organist and keyboard player. He served as organist and choir director at several churches in Connecticut and Massachusetts. His first church in Western Mass was Wesley United Methodist Church where he served for approximately 10 years. He then moved to St. Brigid's Roman Catholic Church where he served until his retirement in 2016. While at St. Brigid's, he planned the music for masses, played all the masses, directed the choir, led the orchestra for St. Brigid's Players, and composed much of the music for the Players. For the past two years he had come out of retirement to assist with music at Hope Church in Amherst.



In the last few years David became deeply committed to the homeless people in Amherst, providing shelter, food, and comfort. He was a fierce advocate for the rights of homeless people, spending hours seeking services for those in need and helping those who were struggling with addiction.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Brigid's Church in Amherst on August 13, 2019 at 10:00am followed by burial at St. Brigid's Cemetery in Hadley. Following the services, a reception will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hadley. A memorial celebration of life will be held at Hope Church at a later date.



Memorial register at

David was born May 13, 1940 and died July 25, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. He grew up in Enfield, Connecticut and graduated from Fryeburg Academy in Fryeberg, Maine. He studied music at several institutions including Hartt School and the University of Massachusetts.David was a gifted organist and keyboard player. He served as organist and choir director at several churches in Connecticut and Massachusetts. His first church in Western Mass was Wesley United Methodist Church where he served for approximately 10 years. He then moved to St. Brigid's Roman Catholic Church where he served until his retirement in 2016. While at St. Brigid's, he planned the music for masses, played all the masses, directed the choir, led the orchestra for St. Brigid's Players, and composed much of the music for the Players. For the past two years he had come out of retirement to assist with music at Hope Church in Amherst.In the last few years David became deeply committed to the homeless people in Amherst, providing shelter, food, and comfort. He was a fierce advocate for the rights of homeless people, spending hours seeking services for those in need and helping those who were struggling with addiction.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Brigid's Church in Amherst on August 13, 2019 at 10:00am followed by burial at St. Brigid's Cemetery in Hadley. Following the services, a reception will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hadley. A memorial celebration of life will be held at Hope Church at a later date.Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close