Service Information Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home 2049 Northampton Street Holyoke , MA 01040 (413)-536-3843

David W. Kenney, 65, passed away at home in Easthampton on March 31, 2020 in the loving arms of his wife. He was the husband of Beth M. (Simpson) Kenney since October 23, 1992. David was born in Montpelier, VT on April 20, 1954. He was the son of Thomas F. Kenney, Jr and Wilma "Billie" (Adams) Kenney. One of David and Beth's first adventures as a married couple was to Waterbury, VT to Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream. Growing up, David enjoyed the Kenney family tradition of going to Ocean Park, ME and enthusiastically shared that special place with Beth. Each trip to Maine included dinner with friends Marty and Dana Jensen. David enjoyed running, and was an avid reader, and a lifelong Beatles fan. He remained a Yankees fan despite his wife's preference for the Red Sox. David was an animal lover all of his life and on neighborhood walks seemed to know the name of every dog he came across, if not their owners. Predeceased by his parents, David also lost his sister Donna in 1959. Besides his wife, David is survived by a brother, Kevin Kenney and his wife Suzie of Springfield, and three sisters, Diane Lamberton and her husband Neal also of Springfield, Linda Lenston and her husband Larry of Westfield, Karen Orell and her husband Harry of Westfield, and sister-in-law Wendy Green Simpson of Greenfield Center, NY. He also leaves three nieces, Ellen Orell, Emily Orell, and Zoe Lenston, and two nephews, Thomas Lenston and Drew Simpson-Purington. He leaves a friend of thirty-two years, Edward Weslowski. David and Beth felt especially blessed when Sandi Pinkham entered their special circle of friends in recent years.



David was a 1972 graduate of Westfield High School, and attended Holyoke Community College. He worked for the Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services. David retired in 2015 after his battles with cancer began. Beth extends a special thanks to the VNA/Hospice of Cooley Dickinson Hospital for their expedient care and concern in the last days of David's life. At David's request, donations may be directed to the Forbes Library, Gothic Street, Northampton, a favorite place for both Beth and David, or Dakin Humane Society in Leverett. There are no services scheduled at this time. Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home of Holyoke is handling arrangements.

