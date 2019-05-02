Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David W. Scoble. View Sign Service Information Knight Funeral Home 903 Hartford Ave White River Junction , VT 05001 (802)-295-2100 Send Flowers Obituary





He grew up in Greenfield and graduated from St. Michael High School in North Hampton, MA in 1958. David enlisted in the US Army immediately following his graduation and served until 1992. From 1980 to 1992 he worked as a nurse at the Veterans Administration Hospital in White River Jct., VT. He retired from the military in 1992 but continued to work as a nurse at the hospital until 1997.



David enjoyed sky diving, hunting and fishing but most of all riding motorcycles. He was an active member of the Twin State Harley Owners Group Chapter 4310.



He is survived by a son, Peter Scoble of South Hampton, MA, a daughter, Erika Graziano of Colorado, dear friend Connie Davis of Orford, NH, and his many friends in the motorcycle club.



A graveside memorial service with military honors, will be held Wednesday, May 15, at 9:30 AM at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center, VT.



The Knight Funeral Home in White River Jct., VT has been entrusted with arrangements.





