David Wanczyk, 75, passed away suddenly at home with his wife by his side.
David was a wonderful man. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife Kris Korza-Wanczyk for 31 years. They enjoyed antiquing and collecting together. They enjoyed many memories of happy, fun-filled vacations in Aruba and Mexico.
Most would call David a superman. He was a very hard worker. He survived stage 3 colon cancer and endured 6 years of kidney dialysis. He seldom complained about his failing health. He was a true gentle giant: soft-spoken with a beautiful smile and beautiful blue eyes.
David is survived by his wife Kris Korza-Wanczyk, his two beloved cats whom he adored, as well as his sisters Helen, Patty and Karen.
As he wished, there will be no calling hours. He will be cremated and rest in peace at his home. CZELUSNAIK FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Officer Megan Gallo, Chief, and all the responders who fought to save him. Bless you all.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020