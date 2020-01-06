Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Wheeler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Wheeler, 75, passed on December 30, 2019 after a week of being surrounded by his family and friends.....with special note of his 19 month old grandson whose feet pounded up and down the hallway with great enthusiasm to greet his grandfather. David will be remembered for his dry wit, his great loyalty to his friends, and his strong love for his family. He had a passion for reading and gardening, and a powerful curiosity for many things in the natural world.For several years he would hike the Grand Canyon with close friends in the spring. He was a dedicated runner, and played a pretty good game of tennis. In every town the family relocated to, the first place he would go to was the library....and would subsequently participate in some way to support those libraries. He wore many hats in his lifetime: bookstore manager in Rockport, MA (where he met and married his wife,Rebecca), landscape foreman, produce manager, organic farm manager, deli manager, Franklin Regional Housing Authority worker, and member of the IT department in the Amherst- Pelham School district. No matter where he was, he managed to gain the respect and love from his co-workers. He had an inherent need to participate in his community. He was part of a group with chronic disabilities who worked as advisories for Cooley Dickinson Hospital, he was on the Village Neighbors council in Shutesbury, as well as the Council on Aging in Shutesbury .



He leaves his wife of 43 years, Rebecca, his son Whitman, his daughter Lily, and a grandson Thorfinn. There will be a celebration of his life later this spring.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, to help eradicate this terrible disease.

