Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407

Davis, 26, died on April 7, 2020 in Amherst, MA. He was born on May 27, 1993 in Colorado Springs, CO to Marcia Smith, adopted by Alice and Jon Abbott. Davis was a talented poet, free spirit, old soul, and an inextinguishable light. He was gentle, loving, kind, generous, and incredibly hard working. He was well known and a great friend. Davis had a deep connection to the earth, he could wander in nature for days. He had a green thumb. He was also a fantastic chef. To know Davis was to love him.



He was a proud and loving father. The day his son was born, Davis cut his umbilical cord and cried. He said that his "heart exploded" with love. Davis's mission in life was to help people with his words and to teach people to be kind. His life was cut short, yet he still made a difference in the world. We will carry on his legacy of compassion and generosity. We will honor his memory forever.



Davis is survived by his wife, Milena R. Somerville; child, Ambrose Amaris Somerville; parents, Marcia Smith, Alice and Jon Abbott; sisters, Esperanza Mott and Reagan Baughman; brother, Westly Baughman.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020

