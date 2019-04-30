Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawn M. Delisle. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary

Dawn M (Sindberg Malinowski) Delisle of Easthampton, passed away on Monday April 29th 2019 after complications from Parkinson's disease. She was born in Winchendon Mass on May 11th 1942. She was the daughter of Bertha Higgins Capen, Leonard Capen and Charles Sindberg.



Dawn was a graduate of Amherst Regional High School and went on to cosmetology school. She worked briefly as a hairdresser, at Louis' Foods in Amherst and at UMass in the dining commons where she retired after 24 years of service.



Dawn was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a talented seamstress. She enjoyed going to tag sales, flea markets, auctions and refinishing furniture.



Dawn leaves her husband of 20 years Neil Delisle, her mother Bertha Capen, daughter Karen Malinowski, son Joseph Malinowski (Eileen), daughter Debra Malinowski (Jim Young). She also leaves her beloved grandchildren Kristin and Rebecca Whalen, Brett Turban, Nicole Lapa, and Shannon Schrock; Sisters, Sandra Stiles, Bonnie Rowan, and Nancy Capen and many neices and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Linda Fitz.



Calling hours will be Thursday May 2 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the Douglass Funeral Service, Amherst. Funeral services will be Friday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at the North Amherst Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations to are requested.



