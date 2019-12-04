Deborah "Debby" J. (Michalowski) Laprade, 64, of Hatfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her side on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Mont Marie Health Care Center in Holyoke. She was born January 16, 1955 in Northampton to the late Edward and Jean (Marchefka) Michalowski. Debby was educated and graduated from Northampton High School.
Debby had a love of gardening, enjoyed making beautiful stained-glass projects, and weaving baskets for all to appreciate. She loved the holidays and decorating; especially installing Christmas lights for local cities and towns. Most of all, she adored her family and spending time with them. She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.
She is survived by her devoted husband; Thomas Laprade of Hatfield, her son; Jason and his wife Jennifer of Hatfield, her daughter; Sharon Bean and her husband Dustin of Brownsville, VT, her grandchildren; JJ, Heather, Hayley, Hawley, and Dustin Jr., her sisters; Karen Bridges of Hatfield, Sharon Hill of Liberty Township, OH, Linda Scarcella of Valparaiso, IN, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Debby was also pre-deceased by her sister; Nancy Michalowski.
Calling Hours will be Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4- 6 PM at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton. Burial will be in the Spring at Calvary Cemetery in Hatfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debby's name to , 1661 Worcester Rd., #301, Framingham, MA 0170. For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019