Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah M. O'Connell. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Marie (Ahearn) O'Connell, 71, of Haydenville, MA, passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Daniel O'Connell for 30 years.



Born in Northampton on September 25,1948, Deb was the third daughter of William and Jean (Carroll) Ahearn, raised in the Baystate section of Northampton. She graduated from Northampton High School in the class of 1966 and was very active with the Class Of '66 Reunion Committee. She was a proud Democrat and was very involved with local politics. Deb served on the Northampton School Committee in the 1970's. Deb retired from Hampshire Educational Collaborative in 2011 where she was head of the Accounts Receivable Department. One of her greatest passions was crafting for other people. She always had a special project in the works for a new baby or a birthday gift or for her favorite holiday, Christmas. Anyone that was close friends with Deb has a piece of her in their home. Deb was predeceased by her parents, William and Jean (Carroll) Ahearn, her eldest sister Nancy Westort, with whom she shared a birthday, her husband Paul Westort, and by her stepson, Daniel O'Connell Jr. She is survived by son Timothy Weeks of New Hampshire; daughter Heidi Weeks of Greenfield; stepdaughter Meagan O'Connell Demarais, and her husband Darren, with their daughters Hadley Demarais and Eliza Demarais of South Deerfield. Deb also leaves her sister Carroll Ahearn King, and husband Bob King, of Agawam; her brother William Ahearn, and wife Linda, of Northampton; brother-in-law Mark O'Connell, and wife Penny, of Quincy, FL; brother-in-law Charles O'Connell, and wife Dottie, of Haydenville; and brother-in-law Kevin O'Connell of Del Ray Beach, FL; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Deb requested that there be no services. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date at the convenience of the family.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044

Deborah Marie (Ahearn) O'Connell, 71, of Haydenville, MA, passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Daniel O'Connell for 30 years.Born in Northampton on September 25,1948, Deb was the third daughter of William and Jean (Carroll) Ahearn, raised in the Baystate section of Northampton. She graduated from Northampton High School in the class of 1966 and was very active with the Class Of '66 Reunion Committee. She was a proud Democrat and was very involved with local politics. Deb served on the Northampton School Committee in the 1970's. Deb retired from Hampshire Educational Collaborative in 2011 where she was head of the Accounts Receivable Department. One of her greatest passions was crafting for other people. She always had a special project in the works for a new baby or a birthday gift or for her favorite holiday, Christmas. Anyone that was close friends with Deb has a piece of her in their home. Deb was predeceased by her parents, William and Jean (Carroll) Ahearn, her eldest sister Nancy Westort, with whom she shared a birthday, her husband Paul Westort, and by her stepson, Daniel O'Connell Jr. She is survived by son Timothy Weeks of New Hampshire; daughter Heidi Weeks of Greenfield; stepdaughter Meagan O'Connell Demarais, and her husband Darren, with their daughters Hadley Demarais and Eliza Demarais of South Deerfield. Deb also leaves her sister Carroll Ahearn King, and husband Bob King, of Agawam; her brother William Ahearn, and wife Linda, of Northampton; brother-in-law Mark O'Connell, and wife Penny, of Quincy, FL; brother-in-law Charles O'Connell, and wife Dottie, of Haydenville; and brother-in-law Kevin O'Connell of Del Ray Beach, FL; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Deb requested that there be no services. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date at the convenience of the family.Ahearn Funeral Home(413)587-0044 Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close