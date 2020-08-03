1/1
DEBORAH P. DAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DEBORAH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah P Day, March 1961 - July 2020 a resident of Worthington, MA passed away peacefully in her home after a 10-month battle with cancer. Deb was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Deb is survived by her husband Tim, their two children Jennifer and her husband Joe and Tim Jr. and his fiancé Brianne as well as their six grandchildren Eli, Wyatt, Tim III, Brianna, Blayke, and Archer. She is also survived by Her Parents Robert & Vicki Phelps and her siblings Robert Jr, Natalie, and Christopher

Deb loved working on the log cabin with Tim, and working in her garden at the hobby farm they had started together. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and sharing the joys of gardening with them. When Deb wasn't in the garden, she could be found baking special treats for her family and friends. Her baked goods were always filled with love and brought smiles to everyone's face.

Deb was honorably discharged at the rank of E-4 (Sergeant) from the US Air Force where she served from Jun 1983 - Jul 1988

Deb retired from her position as finance manager with Longview Recreational Vehicles where she worked for over 25 years.

There will be a private ceremony at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Agawam on Friday August 14.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to the Mass General Cancer Center @ Cooley Dickenson Hospital in Northampton, MA

Ahearn Funeral Home

(413)587-0044



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahearn Funeral Home
783 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 587-0044
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved