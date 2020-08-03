Deborah P Day, March 1961 - July 2020 a resident of Worthington, MA passed away peacefully in her home after a 10-month battle with cancer. Deb was born in Pine Bluff, ArkansasDeb is survived by her husband Tim, their two children Jennifer and her husband Joe and Tim Jr. and his fiancé Brianne as well as their six grandchildren Eli, Wyatt, Tim III, Brianna, Blayke, and Archer. She is also survived by Her Parents Robert & Vicki Phelps and her siblings Robert Jr, Natalie, and ChristopherDeb loved working on the log cabin with Tim, and working in her garden at the hobby farm they had started together. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and sharing the joys of gardening with them. When Deb wasn't in the garden, she could be found baking special treats for her family and friends. Her baked goods were always filled with love and brought smiles to everyone's face.Deb was honorably discharged at the rank of E-4 (Sergeant) from the US Air Force where she served from Jun 1983 - Jul 1988Deb retired from her position as finance manager with Longview Recreational Vehicles where she worked for over 25 years.There will be a private ceremony at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Agawam on Friday August 14.In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to the Mass General Cancer Center @ Cooley Dickenson Hospital in Northampton, MAAhearn Funeral Home(413)587-0044