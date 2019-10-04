Deborah A.P. Ritzer, 81, of Easthampton passed away peacefully September 30,2019 . She was born in Boston, Ma. Daughter of Kingsley and Justine (Bristol) Perry.
She was educated in the Amherst Public Schools and later attended Lasalle College.
Deborah was employed by USDA. Deborah was a member of DAR, Amherst Women's Club, Red Hat Society and was a avid Bridge player. Deborah loved to travel the world with various family and friends. Visiting with her many cousins in Falmouth was a great joy to her. As was her frequent road trips to Grafton VT. Her love of shopping and animals was evident to all.
She leaves her children Scott, Michelle and Heather and their spouses. She also leaves her twin brother and two sisters, David, Brille and Regina and their spouses. Her loving grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband Henry.
A memorial service will be held October 12, 2019 at 11am at the First Church in Amherst, MA. Burial will be private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Deborah's memory can be made to: Clark School for the Hearing and Speech at Clark Schools.org or at Heart.org.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019