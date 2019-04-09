Debra (Derouin) Cleveland 60, of Westhampton passed away Thursday April 4, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton. She was born in Northampton on October 24, 1958. Daughter to Raymond and Doris (Stawarz) Derouin.
She attended Easthampton Schools and graduated from Easthampton High School Class of 1977. Debra attended Smith College in Northampton and was employed for 27 years at the Smith College School for Social Work.
Debra is survived by her husband David Cleveland and their Akita's, Force and Comet. Memorial gifts may be given to Florence Animal Clinic, 185 Locust Street, Northampton, MA 01060. Service and burial are private. Mitchell Funeral Home of Easthampton in charge of arrangements. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019