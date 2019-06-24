Debra Wolohan died Saturday, June 22nd, 2019, at the CareOne nursing facility in Northampton. Born October 20, 1955, in Holyoke, Mass., to Sarsfield and Marilyn Wolohan, she attended elementary, high school and college in Holyoke, Mass., before relocating to Northampton. An avid reader, gardener and loving mother to her children, Debra worked in and managed many restaurants and retail stores in the Northampton area, including Fitzwilly's, Eastside Grille, Different Drummers Kitchens and was most recently employed by Cedar Chest. She was predeceased by her parents, Sarsfield and Marilyn, her sister, Susan, her brother, Sarsfield Jr., and her husband, Jerry Hewat. She is survived by her children, Rachel and Samuel, her sister Judy, and countless friends in the area. The family will celebrate Debra's life and memory sometime later this year; in the meantime, those who wish to commemorate her passing are encouraged to donate in her name to CareOne at Northampton, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, or to a .

