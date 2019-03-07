Pushkin, Denise Maloney (Denne), 66, of Dunedin, FL, passed away on March 6, 2019. Denne was born on July 9, 1952 in Methuen, Massachusetts to Frank and Barbara Maloney (nee' Kiley) who have preceded her in death. Denne is survived by her loving husband, Richard J. Pushkin, Sr.; 2 sisters, Nancy Cranney (Milton) and Kerry Cutrumbes (John); a brother William Maloney; step-children, Richard J. Pushkin Jr. (Kristin) and Traci S. Sackrey (John); 5 grandchildren, Oliver, Georgia, and Benjamin Sackrey and Campbell and Kyle Pushkin, her loving nieces and nephews, Matthew, Libby, Maggie and Sarah Cranney, Sean Maloney, Caitlin Pereira, Abby and Peter Cutrumbes.
Denne was an artist and a creative spirit and worked with many talented people over the years. She was a veracious reader, passionate about politics, and had a huge heart for fostering abandoned hopeful pups. Denne enjoyed many summers at the family beach house in Seabrook, New Hampshire surrounded by her family and friends.
The family will be holding a private service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Denne's "tail wagging spirit" may be made to Dakin Animal Shelter in Leverett, Massachusetts or to Labs4Rescue in Killingworth, Connecticut.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019