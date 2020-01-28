Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis F. Kimball. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis F. Kimball, 78, of Laurel Lane died Tuesday (1-28-20) at home. He was born in Worcester July 20. 1941 and was raised in Springfield by his aunt and uncle, Renee and John Westcott.



Dennis attended local schools and graduated from Commerce High School.



Dennis was grounds keeper and maintenance worker for Channing L. Bete for many years. Previously he had worked for the Clark School for the Deaf and at Woolco Department Store. Dennis was a phenomenal guitar player having played in many bands over the years. He also enjoyed playing horseshoes and bowling.



Dennis leaves his wife of 43 years the former Maureen McLallen, his children; Dennis Kimball Jr. of Ludlow, Cherie Stack of Ludlow, Mark Lewis of South Deerfield and Scott Lewis of Easthampton.



Dennis also leaves 5 granddaughters; Kaitlin Stack and Meghan Stack of Ludlow, Lucy Lewis, Emma Lewis and Gabriele Lewis of South Deerfield and his siblings, John Westcott of Southwick, Gary Westcott of Russell and Adrienne Lacy of NH, several nieces and nephews and his former wife Irene Kimball of Ludlow.



Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.



Memorial contribution may be made to Hospice of Franklin County 329 Conway St., Greenfield, MA. 01301



