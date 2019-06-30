Florence...Dennis F. Reardon, 79 of Florence, passed away Friday at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital. Born in Northampton September 4, 1939, he was the son of the late William and Dolores (Arel) Reardon. Dennis was educated in Northampton schools and attended Smith Vocational High School. He worked at Smith College for 42 years, retiring in 2003 as a HVAC Technician. Dennis loved to work in his yard and his cars. HE enjoyed walks in the Meadows and faithfully helped out his many friends. He was a Life Member of the Northampton Elks Lodge #997. Dennis is survived by his wife Jean (Jagodzinski) Reardon, his son Timothy Reardon of Florida, his 2 daughters Christina Szawlowski and her husband Carl of Hadley and Wendy Parenti and her husband Jerry of Salem, NH, his step son who considered Dennis his Dad, Fran Mandeville of Suwanee, GA, brother Richard Reardon and his wife Shirley of Franklin, MA, his sisters Sheila and Cindy Reardon of Northampton, his sister in law Roberta Reardon of Whately, his grandchildren Sean, Christopher, and Colin Szawlowski and Layne and Logan Parenti, his great granddaughter Ella Paige Szawlowski and a niece and 5 nephews. Besides his parents, Dennis was predeceased by his brother Billy Reardon. Dennis' Funeral will be Wednesday morning 11 a.m. at the Ahearn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. A Calling Hour will precede the Funeral from 10-11 a.m. In keeping with Dennis wishes, he has asked that people dress casually for the services. The Reardon family would like to thank the Doctors, PA's, NP's, Nurses and Respiratory Therapists in the CCU at Cooley Dickinson Hospital for their care and support. Donations in Dennis' memory may be made to the Dakin Humane Society, 163 Montague Rd., Leverett, MA 01054.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 30, 2019