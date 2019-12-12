Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis H. Ashworth. View Sign Service Information Beers & Story Funeral Home 646 Newton Street South Hadley , MA 01075 (413)-533-4400 Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis H. Ashworth, 92, passed away November 28, 2019 at home at the Arbors at Amherst. He was born on May 26,1927 to Amos and Elsie (Greenwood) Ashworth. Dennis was raised in England, served in the Royal Air Force and then traveled the world before settling in Pennsylvania and later in South Hadley, where he has lived since 1966. He worked for Worthington Compressor in Holyoke and Millitech in South Deerfield as a manufacturing engineer. He was a Mason and a town meeting member. He also belonged to the No Names Club of Businessmen of Hampshire and Hampden County and was a member of the Amherst Golf Club Legends of Golf. Dennis was a gifted woodworker, specializing in custom furniture, clocks and sculpture. He was predeceased by his wife M. Dorothea (Herty) Ashworth in 2016. He is survived by a daughter Barbara Ford (Alan) of Tormos, Spain, step-children Christine Orlen (Michael), Joseph Tropp, Michael Tropp (Elisa) and Stephen Tropp (Debbie). He also leaves six grandchildren, Dana, Casey, Evan, Mikaela, Olivia, Tatum and Matthew and a great grandson Caden. He will also be missed by a nephew Peter (Victoria), special friend Donna Bean, and many friends and caregivers at the Arbors. The family wishes to thank Valley Medical Group, Mag Home Care, Hospice of the Fisher Home and the entire staff of the Arbors in Amherst for their compassionate, respectful and excellent care. Dennis loved you all. All services are private and Beers & Story South Hadley Funeral home was entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Fisher Home, 1165 North Pleasant St., Amherst, MA 01002, Dakin Humane Society, 163 Montague Rd., Leverett, MA 01054 or The Arbors at Amherst, 130 University Dr., Amherst, MA 01002. For more information, please visit

