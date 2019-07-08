Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis Tobin, 77, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on July 3, 2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 55 years, Susanne Halliday, his children Maryhope Tobin, Jeannemarie Tobin, Sean Tobin and Brendan Tobin, as well as his daughters-in-law Sylvia and Mary, his beloved grandchildren, Caroline, Lillian, Valerie, Henry, Orla and Maeve, six brothers and sisters and numerous, nieces and nephews. Dennis was born in 1941 New York City, and spent his childhood in the Bronx and on Long Island. He and Susanne raised their four children in Hatfield, and lived in Springfield for the past 20 years. Dennis worked for 25 years for the Mental Health Association of Springfield as an outreach worker.



Dennis taught his children and grandchildren to respect and love nature, and to speak up for those who cannot. He showed them that good music can come from anywhere, listening to everything from the Beatles to Mozart. He loved Monty Python and the Simpsons and big, loud, action movies. But his true passion was fishing, at Quabbin, on the Cape, and on his annual pilgrimage to Rouge-Matwin, a remote provincial park in Québec.



Dennis Tobin walked softly on the earth and laughed out loud. He was smart, funny, and kind-hearted. We will always hold him in our hearts. Tight lines, Poppy, and happy trails.



Please join us in celebrating Dennis's life at Summit View Banquet Hall in Holyoke on Sunday, July 21 at 1:00.

Dennis Tobin, 77, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on July 3, 2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 55 years, Susanne Halliday, his children Maryhope Tobin, Jeannemarie Tobin, Sean Tobin and Brendan Tobin, as well as his daughters-in-law Sylvia and Mary, his beloved grandchildren, Caroline, Lillian, Valerie, Henry, Orla and Maeve, six brothers and sisters and numerous, nieces and nephews. Dennis was born in 1941 New York City, and spent his childhood in the Bronx and on Long Island. He and Susanne raised their four children in Hatfield, and lived in Springfield for the past 20 years. Dennis worked for 25 years for the Mental Health Association of Springfield as an outreach worker.Dennis taught his children and grandchildren to respect and love nature, and to speak up for those who cannot. He showed them that good music can come from anywhere, listening to everything from the Beatles to Mozart. He loved Monty Python and the Simpsons and big, loud, action movies. But his true passion was fishing, at Quabbin, on the Cape, and on his annual pilgrimage to Rouge-Matwin, a remote provincial park in Québec.Dennis Tobin walked softly on the earth and laughed out loud. He was smart, funny, and kind-hearted. We will always hold him in our hearts. Tight lines, Poppy, and happy trails.Please join us in celebrating Dennis's life at Summit View Banquet Hall in Holyoke on Sunday, July 21 at 1:00. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close