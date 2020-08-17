1/1
Derek G. Pariseau
Derek G. Pariseau 32, passed away unexpectedly on August 13, 2020 at Holyoke Hospital. He was born in Holyoke on January 17, 1988 and grew up in Easthampton. He played football and baseball. He earned his GED and then graduated from Branford Hall with a degree in Massage Therapy. He enjoyed bowling in a league, loved Karate and playing video games.

He was predeceased by his father Donald E Pariseau and his sister Jennifer Wark, his maternal grandfather Larry Settle and his paternal grandparents Donald G and Cynthia (Bernier) Pariseau.

He is survived by his loving mother Patricia E Pariseau, his brother Glenn A Lynde of Easthampton, his sister Elissa Perrier and her husband Brian of Easthampton. His fiancée Hannah Kolodziej, his maternal grandmother Ruth and her husband Oliver Bishop of Westhampton and Nieces Jazmine, Jenisa, Jocelyn Medina and Aleah Sutter. Many aunts and uncles.

Calling hours will be Thursday August 20 from 4-6pm with a private service to follow at Boucher O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St, Easthampton.

In lieu of the flowers donations can be made to The Compassionate Friends, 3300 Main Street

Springfield Massachusetts 01107

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home
Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home
7 Pleasant Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0015
Memories & Condolences

August 18, 2020
I love you Derek and always will! You were such a sweet young man with a heart of gold! You will never be forgotten...love always, aunt Penny!
Penny Dupont
Family
August 18, 2020
Patty, my heart breaks for you, I texted Brad and he was so upset. Many memories of Derek playing ball with Brad. You and your family are in my prayers
Lynn (Domina) Facto
Friend
August 17, 2020
Derek was at my house when he was just a kid and always wanted pizza and most of the time he got it. So sad to hear about his passing....Rest in peace Derek....Tim's Mom
Rosemarie Greaves
Acquaintance
