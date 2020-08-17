Derek G. Pariseau 32, passed away unexpectedly on August 13, 2020 at Holyoke Hospital. He was born in Holyoke on January 17, 1988 and grew up in Easthampton. He played football and baseball. He earned his GED and then graduated from Branford Hall with a degree in Massage Therapy. He enjoyed bowling in a league, loved Karate and playing video games.



He was predeceased by his father Donald E Pariseau and his sister Jennifer Wark, his maternal grandfather Larry Settle and his paternal grandparents Donald G and Cynthia (Bernier) Pariseau.



He is survived by his loving mother Patricia E Pariseau, his brother Glenn A Lynde of Easthampton, his sister Elissa Perrier and her husband Brian of Easthampton. His fiancée Hannah Kolodziej, his maternal grandmother Ruth and her husband Oliver Bishop of Westhampton and Nieces Jazmine, Jenisa, Jocelyn Medina and Aleah Sutter. Many aunts and uncles.



Calling hours will be Thursday August 20 from 4-6pm with a private service to follow at Boucher O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St, Easthampton.



In lieu of the flowers donations can be made to The Compassionate Friends, 3300 Main Street



Springfield Massachusetts 01107



