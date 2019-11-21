Dhimani C. Rivera-Therrien, 18, of Chicopee, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, tragically, he was a victim of a violent crime. He was born April 25, 2001 in Northampton to Carlos Rivera and the late Ruthie May Therrien. He was educated and graduated from Chicopee High School, Class of 2019.
Dhimani was a well-loved student and excelled on the Basketball Court. He loved all sports; watching and playing them. He grew up as a Club Kid at the Boy's & Girl's Club of Chicopee. He enjoyed volunteering, working, and mentoring other children. He was a charismatic, beautiful son and brother, and those who knew Dhimani, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.
He is survived by his loving father; Carlos Rivera of Holyoke, sisters; J'nyalise Hernandez-Therrien, and Rhia Na'thai Maybelle Wilson-Therrien both of Chicopee, his grandparents; Robin Therrien and Lawrence Jackson, step-father; Jawaun Wilson, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends.
He was predeceased by his devoted mother; Ruthie May "May May" Therrien, whom he missed dearly.
Calling hours will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of 120 Damon Rd., Northampton from 4 - 8 PM. A prayer service will begin promptly at 7:30 PM. Burial will be private.
Donations may be made in Dhimani's name to the Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee, 580 Meadow St., Chicopee, MA 01013. For more information please visit, Drozdalfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019