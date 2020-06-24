DIANE REDMOND

Diane M. (Blinn) Redmond died on June 22, 2020 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital at the age of 60.



Diane was born in Northampton on May 3, 1960 to Richard and Shirley (Waite) Blinn. She graduated from Northampton High School in 1978, and worked for UMass Dining Commons for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson Ean, and going to the beach in Rhode Island.



Diane is survived by her husband Bill Redmond, her father Richard Blinn, her sister Deborah Szpila, grandson Ean Redmond, brother-in-law Jeff Redmond, sister-in-law Karen Redmond and her wife Marie, mother-in-law Shirley Redmond, father-in-law Richard Redmond and Patricia Redmond. She also leaves her nephews Marc, Deryk and Scott. Diane was preceded in death by her mother Shirley, her twin sister Donna Baker and her son Josh Redmond.



Services for Diane are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store