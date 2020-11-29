Diane Regina (Klemyk) Witkos passed away peacefully at her home on November 27th , 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Diane had the opportunity to enjoy her last few weeks closely visiting with her sister Elaine, brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, great nephews, family and close friends. Auntie Diane was born on November 30th , 1951 in Northampton, MA to John and Regina Klemyk of Hadley. She graduated from Hopkins Academy in 1969, and continued her education at UMass Amherst graduating from the nursing program. After graduation Diane began a long, successful career at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield MA. At the hospital Diane was a pediatric nurse, pediatric nurse manager, manager of the inpatient unit, nursing informatics, manager of clinical support, and finished her 47 year career as a informatics business analyst. The time Diane spent working at the hospital allowed her to develop many close relationships especially one with her best friend Lani Kachelmeyer who she loved dearly. Diane loved everyone she was close to, family and friends alike. She had a heart for caring and giving that never went unnoticed. She was constantly tending to family and friends in need. Her house is surrounded by beautiful gardens, but most important she loved the family flower and vegetable gardens in Hadley, MA. Diane's love for family and friends spilled over into West Palm
Beach vacations, trips to Disney with her family, and clam digging in Narragansett, RI. Most recently Diane enjoyed visits from her friends, enjoying the fall weather, and being outside with her great nephews Graham, Chasen and CJ. Diane is pre-deceased by her daughter Tara, father John Klemyk, mother Regina (Wosczyna) Klemyk and brother Tommy Klemyk. Diane is survived by her sister Elaine Goodhind and husband John Goodhind of Sunderland in addition to her Cioci Tina Kzcowski of Hadley. She also leaves two nephews Mark Goodhind and wife Sandra of Pelham, Jason Goodhind and wife Heather of Hadley, nieces Tessa Doubleday and husband Cory Sr. of Sunderland, and Nichole Klemylk. Lastly Auntie Diane leaves behind great nephews Eric, Graham, Chasen, and Cory Junior along with multiple cousins.
In lieu of flowers donations should be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude
Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Or at www.stjude.org/donate
.
Funeral and burial service will be open to family and close friends on Thursday, December 3rd , 10am, at Most Holy Redeemer Parish hall. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday December 2 nd at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME in Northampton, MA between 4:00 and 7:00 pm. Due to COVID-19 the family asks that masks and social distancing guidelines are followed while keeping condolences brief. Any questions in regards to the Funeral Service please reach out to the funeral home. Thank you for understanding the need to feel safe and healthy during these difficult times. CZELUSNIAKFUNERALHOME.COM