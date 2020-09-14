1/1
Dolores E. DeGraaf
Dolores E. DeGraaf slipped away quietly on August 28, 2020 after a long valiant struggle with Parkinson's Disease.

Dolores was born on January 20, 1947 in Havre de Grace, MD, the third daughter of the late James and Helen Tiffany. She grew up in Aberdeen, MD, and graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1965. She met her future husband, Dick, on a blind date to go water skiing. They never left each other's side for nearly 53 years of marriage. They soon moved to Amherst, MA where Dolores graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Massachusetts in 1974. She then taught English at Amherst Pelham Regional Middle and High Schools. A demanding yet beloved teacher, she retired in 1998 and then taught at St. Patrick's School in Chicopee, MA for 5 years. She received the Western Mass. Literacy Award for her efforts there, a high honor indeed. After her second teaching position, Dolores taught adult literacy in Belchertown, MA.

Dolores helped restore their 1802 Belchertown home. She enjoyed cooking, baking, hiking, canoeing, cross-country skiing, gardening, their dogs, and travel. She especially loved watching her son Dana's high school and college sporting events. Dolores was an extraordinary and beloved wife, mother, and mother-in-law.

Dolores and Dick moved to Camden, ME in 2007. She was diagnosed with Parkinson's two months later. Dolores is survived by her husband Dick of Camden, ME, Dana and Colby Wells DeGraaf of Breckenridge, CO, and sisters Barbara Davis and family of Rising Sun, MD, and Harriet Cokely and family of Los Angeles, CA.

Dolores positively impacted this world by helping and inspiring others. In her memory, please reflect on the blessings we have and consider donating to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (www.michaeljfox.org).

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sep. 14, 2020.
