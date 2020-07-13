Dolores Mary Zeegers DeFelice, 92, of Apex, NC, passed away of natural causes on July 5, 2020 at Brookdale Cary in Cary, NC. She was born during an Easter snowstorm on April 8, 1928 to Leonard and Mary Van Lieshout Zeegers in Kimberly, WI. She married Vincent DeFelice, who was attending graduate school in the Institute of Paper Chemistry in nearby Appleton. They shared a mutual love of music, especially classical music, opera and musical theater. Vincent worked as a paper chemist in Oregon, Maine, and finally South Hadley MA, where their 5 children attended school.
Dolores sang with many choruses over the years, including the Commonwealth Opera in Northampton MA, and toured Great Britain with the Henley Denmead Chorale of Longmeadow, MA. She, often along with Vincent, performed in musical community productions, including opera and Gilbert & Sullivan operettas when they lived in South Hadley.
After the children left home, she did market research for food products. She loved interacting with the people she met.
Dolores had a passion for sewing and made most of her own wardrobe and her children's clothes as they were growing up. She was a long standing member of the American Sewing Guild, winning prizes for her creations. She was also a visual artist and took classes in various techniques. Her home was always impeccable and, in later years, it was known for the Dutch lace bordered curtains she'd made after a trip to The Netherlands.
Once Vincent retired, they started traveling and went to Europe a number of times, especially enjoying the times they spent in The Netherlands and Italy, from where their fathers had immigrated. After Vincent died in 1999, she moved south to Apex, NC to live close to her daughter, Anna and her family, and there she became very active with the Apex Senior center and sang with the Peak City Singers.
Dolores was pre-deceased by her husband, Vincent, and her two brothers, Joseph and Robert Zeegers, and leaves behind her cousin Eileen Zacharkiw of Kimberly, WI and children, Mary DeFelice Bartley (David Bartley) of Seattle, Barbara DeFelice (Chris Levey) of Thetford Center, VT, Anna DeFelice (John Hibbard) of Apex, NC, Vincent (Laurie Drumm) of Cape Cod, MA and Chris of Oakland, FL, and 8 grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be said in her honor on July 15 at 11am at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Apex, NC which will be recorded, with a link posted the day before at saintandrew.org
A full memorial can be found at https://www.cremnc.com/obits
. In the future, there will be a family gathering to bury her ashes in Kimberly, WI alongside Vincent and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice
or your favorite charity
in Dolores' memory.